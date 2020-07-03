1/1
Marie Hare Miller
1921 - 2020
Marie Hare Miller

Hanover - Marie Hare Miller, 99, of Hanover, PA formerly of Westminster, MD, died peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover.

Born February 2, 1921 in Hampstead, MD, she was the daughter of the late James T. Hare and Elizabeth A. (Weiss) Hare.

Marie was retried from Black and Decker. She loved people and had many friends. She enjoyed traveling and loved her pet cats.

Surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her sister, Naomi M. Bare and a baby brother.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 725 Baltimore St., Hanover, PA with Pastor Fred Mummert officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.




Published in Evening Sun from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
