Marie I. Collins Shanebrook
Littlestown - Marie I. Collins Shanebrook, 82, went to be with her Loving Savior Jesus Christ, Monday morning, October 19, 2020 at her daughter's home in Littlestown, PA. She died peacefully with her loving family by her side, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Dementia. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we loved and cherished. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. All whom knew her and loved her will never forget her undying love and care for them.
Marie was born April 26, 1938 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Ira and Kathryn (Spoon) Trivitt, formerly of Gettysburg. She was preceded in death by her husbands, James R. Collins and Allen Shanebrook.
Marie had a lovable knowledge for reading and teaching the Bible to her many Sunday school classes. She worked at Carroll Shoe and Bedford Shoe of Littlestown until she found her passion for selling Queens-Way, fashion for women doing fashion shows and helping buy clothing to dress for success. She loved traveling around the world, but most of all loved being with family and friends.
Marie is survived by her two children, James Collins, Jr. and his wife Ruth, Penny Wall and her husband William, all of Littlestown, PA, her four grandchildren, Thomas, Marie, Jeremiah, Sam, seven great grandchildren, Isabelle, Brodie, Landen, Bryce, Gianna, Phoebe, Claire, her three sisters, Shirley Weaver, Jean Knox, Linda Gardner, her brother, John Trivitt, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Mitchell Trivitt.
Funeral services, being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home, will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.