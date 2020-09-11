1/1
Marilyn Drummer
Marilyn Drummer

York -

Marilyn J. (Smith) Drummer, 88, died surrounded by family at her home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was the wife of the late James L. Drummer, her high school sweetheart, who died January 1, 2016, her husband of 64 years.

Marilyn was born September 24, 1931, in Wood County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank and Maudie (Erford) Smith.

Marilyn was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Abbottstown, where she served as a Eucharistic minister and taught Sunday school. She pursued her job as a homemaker with joy, enthusiasm, skill, and love. Marilyn never retired from her career and expanded her homemaking beyond her doors into the hearts of everyone she met. She was a gifted cook and happily whistled while she worked. Visitors would always leave with homemade goodies. Marilyn also enjoyed writing letters to anyone who touched her heart. She loved everyone unconditionally and was a strong believer in Jesus's command to love one another.

Marilyn is survived by five daughters, Diane E. Woods of York, Marsha K. Posey and her husband Jerry of Windsor, Melinda S. Walker and her husband Terry of Red Lion, Melissa J. Boyd and her husband Barry of Stafford, VA, and Tricia A. Livingston and her husband George of Wrightsville, two sons, Stephen J. Drummer and his wife Shoshana of Colorado Springs, CO, and Bradley E. Drummer and his wife Melani of Adamstown, MD, 15 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Jimmy A. Drummer, a son-in-law, Adrian L. Woods, two sisters and three brothers.

Due to the Coronavirus, all services will be private.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Abbottstown, with Rev. Philip Burger officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. There will be no public viewing. Memorial contributions may be sent to Immaculate Heart of Mary, 6084 W. Canal Rd., Abbottstown, PA 17301 or Hospice and Community Care, 225 St Charles Way, Suite 250, York, PA. 17402. The Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome,com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feiser Funeral Home Inc
306 Harrisburg St
East Berlin, PA 17316
(717) 259-7131
