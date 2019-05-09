Marion Lynn Carter



Littlestown - Marion Lynn Carter, 78, entered into God's eternal care on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, MD.



Born on Wednesday, June 26, 1940 in North English, Iowa, he was a son of the late Marion G. and Gertrude Blanche King Carter. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Ricarda "Rici" Finley Carter, who died on January 28, 2018; a son, Michael E. Carter; and a brother, John J. Carter. He was a 1958 graduate of Towson (MD) High School.



Gifted with his hands, he enjoyed doing mechanical work on cars, trucks and tractors. He later retired from Utz Quality Foods where he was a road mechanic. Mr. Carter took great pleasure in farming and being on a tractor, but mostly being with his grandchildren.



Survivors include two children, Melissa Lyn Carter of Thurmont, MD and Richard Marion Carter and his wife, Sarah, of Littlestown; two grandchildren, Gavin Joseph Carter and Avery Loretta Carter, both of Littlestown; two sisters, Madge C. Jenkins and her husband, Lee, of Baldwin, MD and Doris C. Dennis and her husband, Rusty, of Tyaskin, MD; and several nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 725 Baltimore Street, Hanover with The Rev. Charles L. Persing officiating. The family will receive at a viewing to be held from 6 to 8 pm Friday at Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc., 311 Broadway, Hanover, with a prayer service to held at 8 pm.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.



