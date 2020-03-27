|
|
Mark A. Appler
New Oxford - Mark A. Appler, 60, of New Oxford lost his battle with lung cancer and entered into God's eternal care on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at home with family by his side.
Born January 5, 1960 in Hanover, he was the son of Mary L. (Weaver) Appler of New Oxford and the late Elmer A. Appler.
Mark attended New Oxford High School and was previously employed in the field of product manufacturing. He was a member of Immaculate Conception BVM Catholic Church, was an exhibitor with the South Mountain Antique Engine Association and was an avid motorcycle enthusiast. Mark enjoyed riding, playing guitar, caring for animals and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his mother are two siblings, Michael E. Appler of McSherrystown and Vicki J. Koehler and husband Eckhard of Hanover; one niece, Katlyn N. Walz; and two nephews, Kieran H. Koehler and Tristan K. Koehler.
Cremation and interment will be held privately. Due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns and limitations, a Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date when permissible.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mark may be made to Murphy Funeral Home or the .
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020