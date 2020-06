Mark A. ApplerNew Oxford - A Celebration of Life Service for Mark A. Appler will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 3, 2020 at MurphyFuneral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, with the Rev. Charles L. Persing officiating. Burialwill follow in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover. Friends and relatives will be received at the funeral homeFriday from 10 - 11 AM prior to the service.Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com