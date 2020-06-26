Mark A. Appler
Mark A. Appler

New Oxford - A Celebration of Life Service for Mark A. Appler will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Murphy

Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, with the Rev. Charles L. Persing officiating. Burial

will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover. Friends and relatives will be received at the funeral home

Friday from 10 - 11 AM prior to the service.

Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com






Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
