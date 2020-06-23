Mark A. Kiser
1965 - 2020
New Oxford - Mark A. Kiser, 55, of New Oxford, beloved son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather entered the gates of Heaven on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Community General Hospital, Harrisburg, with his wife, parents, sister, and son by his side. He was the husband of Christy M. (Hippensteel) Kiser with whom he shared 21 years.

Born June 8, 1965 in Hanover, he was the son of Edward J. and Darlene (Zumbrum) Kiser of New Oxford.

Mark was an avid outdoorsman, which he and his Dad bonded over, from hunting and fishing, to chopping wood and farming. His sense of humor, his green thumb, and his joking personality will forever be remembered.

Surviving in addition to his parents and wife are five children, Heather Kiser of Hanover, Alex Kiser of Hanover, Brent Kiser of Caledonia, Colin Hippensteel of Hanover, and Blake Kiser of New Oxford; two siblings, Joe Kiser of New Oxford and Melissa Wigfield of McSherrystown; and three grandchildren, Madison Caskey, Aries Kiser, and Elena Kiser.

Services and burial will be held privately.

Contributions in memory of Mark may be made to the Kidney Foundation, 900 S. Arlington Ave., Ste 134A, Harrisburg, PA 17109.

Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com






Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
