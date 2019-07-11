Services
Mark Adams


1956 - 2019
Mark Adams Obituary
Mark Adams

Gettysburg - Mark K. Adams, 63, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Transitions Health Care in Gettysburg.

Mark was born January 6, 1956 in Baltimore, MD, the son of the late Warren L. and Elmira Adams.

Mark worked for the Solo Cup Company in Owings Mills, MD for over 32 years. He enjoyed playing Bass guitar.

Mark is survived by two daughters, Stacey A. Adams of Hanover, Chelsea M. Adams of McSherrystown, three sons, Jason P. Adams and his wife Janeth of Maryland, Christopher W. Adams and his wife Denise of Hanover, and Justin R. Adams of Hanover, six granddaughters and two grandsons.

Following cremation, funeral services will be private. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc. 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on July 11, 2019
