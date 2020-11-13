Mark FrechHanover - Mark E. Frech, age 73, passed away at his daughters home surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was the loving husband of Margaret E. (Hendley) Frech; together they shared over 53 years of marriage.Mark was born in Baltimore MD on April 1, 1947 and was the son of the late George M. Frech and Elizabeth (Sullivan) Frech. He graduated from Mount St. Joseph High School in Baltimore and proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a police officer for the Baltimore City Police Department and then joined the Maryland State Police and retired in 1992. He enjoyed cars, trains, westerns, all types of movies and he cherished the time he spent with his family and grandchildren.In addition to his wife Margaret, he is survived by his daughters Marlene Stacho and her husband Matthew of Hanover, Melanie Bowers and her husband David of Hanover and Modesty Greenwalt and her husband Michael of Hanover and his grandchildren Dalton, Shelby, Mark, Presley and Michael.Following cremation, services and interment will be held privately by the family under the direction of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. of McSherrystown.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mark's memory may be made to Melanoma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 759329, Baltimore, MD, 21275-9329.