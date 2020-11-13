1/1
Mark Frech
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Frech

Hanover - Mark E. Frech, age 73, passed away at his daughters home surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was the loving husband of Margaret E. (Hendley) Frech; together they shared over 53 years of marriage.

Mark was born in Baltimore MD on April 1, 1947 and was the son of the late George M. Frech and Elizabeth (Sullivan) Frech. He graduated from Mount St. Joseph High School in Baltimore and proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a police officer for the Baltimore City Police Department and then joined the Maryland State Police and retired in 1992. He enjoyed cars, trains, westerns, all types of movies and he cherished the time he spent with his family and grandchildren.

In addition to his wife Margaret, he is survived by his daughters Marlene Stacho and her husband Matthew of Hanover, Melanie Bowers and her husband David of Hanover and Modesty Greenwalt and her husband Michael of Hanover and his grandchildren Dalton, Shelby, Mark, Presley and Michael.

Following cremation, services and interment will be held privately by the family under the direction of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. of McSherrystown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mark's memory may be made to Melanoma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 759329, Baltimore, MD, 21275-9329.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved