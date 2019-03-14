|
|
Mark L. Neiderer
Hanover - Mark L. Neiderer, 76, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center. He was the husband of Cheryl A. (Brady) Neiderer to whom he was married 28 years.
Born May 3, 1942 in Hanover, he was the son of the late LeRoy and Esther (Bolin) Neiderer.
Mark was a 1960 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown and a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Hanover, the McSherrystown Knights of Columbus and McSherrystown Home Association. He enjoyed building, finishing and restoring furniture, the Baltimore Orioles and Ravens and spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four children, Eric Neiderer, Mark DePalmer and wife Shelly, Sonya Naylor and husband Chris and Nathan DePalmer and wife Stephanie; four grandchildren, Brooklyn, Zachary and Emily DePalmer and Kaitlyn Naylor. He was preceded in death by four sisters, Joan, Patricia, Geraldine and Ruth.
A celebration of life service will be held 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, with Rev. John Schmalhofer officiating. Friends and relatives will be received 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 14, 2019