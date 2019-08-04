|
|
Dr. Mark S. Tome
Hanover - Mark Supplee Tome, 90, died August 2nd, 2019. Mark was born in Hanover to Reverend Dr. John Supplee Tome and Marguerite Moore Tome, both deceased. He was married to Jennie Mae Marshall Tome for 65 years.
Mark was educated at Mercersburg Academy in 1947, received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Gettysburg College in 1950, and his Doctor of Dental Surgery from University of Pennsylvania Dental School in 1953. As a First Lieutenant in the United States Army Reserve, he served two years active duty in Austria and Italy as a dentist. He practiced dentistry in Hanover for 45 years and was a life member in national, state and local Dental Associations serving as President of the local and Pennsylvania Fifth District organizations.
As an active member of the Hanover Area Chamber of Commerce for over 60 years, Mark was proud of his home town. He was a member and Past President of Hanover Lions Club for 50 years, Jaycees, Hanover Country Club, Hanover Elks BPOE # 763, Arcadian Social Club and the Hanover Area Historical Society. He served as a Director of AAA Southern Pennsylvania for over 45 years. Mark was also a lifetime member and church council member of his father's St. Mark's Lutheran Church.
Homewood at Plum Creek had been his residence for the last 17 years. He was a President of the Resident's Association where he enjoyed the community and fellowship. Mark also enjoyed photography, golf, world travel, and teasing people.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Jennie, are a daughter, Mildred Tome Elrod and her husband, Ed; a son, Jay A. Tome; grandson, Mark M. Elrod; granddaughter, Sarah M. Elrod; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother John Moore Tome.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Homewood Chapel at Plum Creek with The Rev. Dr. Joel B. Hummel officiating. Burial will be held privately at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held from 5 to 8 PM Friday at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Benevolent Fund of Homewood at Plum Creek, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331 or Guthrie Memorial Library, 2 Library Place, Hanover, PA 17331.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 4, 2019