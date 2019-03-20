Services
Monahan Funeral Home
125 Carlisle Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
(717) 334-2414
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
West High Street
Gettysburg, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
West High Street
Gettysburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Shriner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Shriner


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark Shriner Obituary
Mark Shriner

Gettysburg - Mark A. Shriner, 69, Biglerville, PA died Monday, March 18, 2019 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg, PA.

He was born November 4, 1949 in Gettysburg, PA the son of the late Lawrence A. and Mazie Cool Shriner.

Mark was a 1967 graduate of Delone Catholic High School. He was a veteran of the US Army serving in Vietnam. Following the service, Mark graduated from Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, OH. For the next 40 years he was employed at Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg, PA retiring in 2014. He was a member of the Chambersburg VFW. Mark enjoyed gardening and travel.

Mr. Shriner is survived by five brothers and sisters; Cicillia Miller of Gettysburg, PA, Larry Shriner of Gettysburg, PA, Dennis Shriner and his wife Jackie of Gettysburg, PA, Ginny Loose and her husband John of Gettysburg, PA, Ann Peters and her husband Joe of Gettysburg, PA and a number of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, James Shriner, a brother-in-law, Joseph Miller and two nephews; Ronald and Corey Miller.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM from St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, West High Street, Gettysburg with Fr. Daniel Mitzel celebrant. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the church on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Francis School, 415 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now