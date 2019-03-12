Mark W. Noel



Spring Grove - Mark William Noel, 44, husband of Kandi S. Barber Noel, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover following a courageous battle with cancer.



Born on February 4, 1975 in Hanover, he was a son of the late William George Noel and Treva P. Laughman Noel. Mark loved hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends.



Surviving, in addition to his wife of 15 years, are two sons, Marcus Lee Noel, age 13, and Drew Allen Noel, age 8. The youngest of seven siblings, Mark is also survived by four sisters, Tammy Hoy, Tracy Kreidler, Tuesday Brallier and Sue Kime; and two brothers, Tony Brallier and Bill Noel.



The funeral will be held at 11 AM Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc., 311 Broadway, Hanover with Pastor Todd Witmer officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held from 6 to 8 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1004 N. Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary