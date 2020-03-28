Services
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlan Dutterer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlan I. Dutterer


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlan I. Dutterer Obituary
Marlan I. Dutterer

Hanover - Marlan I. Dutterer, 78, of Hanover, husband of Judith B. Dutterer, entered into God's eternal care on Friday, March 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born on Sunday, February 8, 1942 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Ivan Clayton and Romaine Braun Dutterer. He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, George Wisner. A proud US Army veteran, he was a 1960 graduate of Eichelberger High School and a member of the 1959 undefeated football team. He later received his Bachelor's degree in history from Syracuse University where he played football all four years. Mr. Dutterer went on to work as an Estimator at Ivan C. Dutterer, Inc. for 50 years, where he served as Vice President. He was a member of St. David's (Sherman) United Church of Christ and enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching all Philadelphia sports teams, and coaching Small Fry football and baseball.

In addition to his wife of 56 years, survivors include, two sons, John A. Dutterer and his wife, Lisa, of NJ and James D. Dutterer; three grandchildren, Jacob, Madeline, and Brianna Dutterer; two sisters-in-law, Darlene Wisner and Joan Grim and her husband, Gerald; numerous nieces and nephews; a brother; and a sister.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1004 N. Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
Download Now