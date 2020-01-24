|
|
Marlene A. Rohrbaugh
Hanover - Marlene A. (Martin) Rohrbaugh, 89, of McSherrystown, PA, entered God's eternal care, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Hanover Hall Nursing Center.
Born in Snydersburg, MD, on May 1, 1930, she was the daughter of the late William R. and Myra E. (Reed) Martin. Marlene was the loving wife of the late Charles Milton Rohrbaugh with whom she shared 69 years of marriage until his passing on October 17, 2016.
Marlene was a member of St. Paul's Dubs United Church of Christ, Hanover, PA, where she was a former Sunday School Teacher, past president of the Women's Guild, former consistory member and former member of the memorial committee. She also was a PAL Lunch Program volunteer.
Mrs. Rohrbaugh was the former owner and operator of Marlene's Arts and Crafts in Gettysburg for over 25 years until her retirement.
Marlene enjoyed crafts, sewing and quilting. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Marlene is survived by her children, James L. Rohrbaugh, Steven A. Rohrbaugh and Kenneth C. Rohrbaugh; 10 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Alta Reese, Kathleen Ward, Dorcas Smith, and Orville Martin.
Following cremation, a memorial service to celebrate and remember Marlene's life will be held 11:00AM, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Paul's Dubs United Church of Christ, 1958 Dubs Church Road, Hanover, PA, with her Pastor the Rev. Susan E. Fritz officiating and Rev. Scott A. Sager assisting. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10:00-11:00AM, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the church. Burial will be in St. Paul's Dubs Church Cemetery, Hanover, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the History/Library Room at St. Paul's Dubs United Church of Christ, 1958 Dubs Church Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020