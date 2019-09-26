|
Marlin E. Garman
Hanover - Marlin Ernest Garman of Hanover passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at UPMC Hanover. He was the husband of Holly Breighner Garman.
Born in Hanover on December 9, 1956 he was a son of the late Robert D. and Edna M. Currens Garman.
He was employed by Penn Mar Foundries, Hanover, prior to his illness; a member of the Clearview Fire Company, Hanover; a member of Midway Fire Company, Hanover. Marlin enjoyed the outdoors, playing with his dog, Daisy, repairing cars and lawn mowers, building things, cooking and being with his sons.
In addition to his wife, Holly, he is survived by 2 sons, Jonathan R. Garman and Jacob T. Garman, 4 brothers, Donald E. Garman, McSherrystown; Gary L. Garman and wife Toni, Hanover; Robert I. Garman and wife Louann, Hanover; David A. Garman, Hanover and a sister, Mary J. Garman, Hanover; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Marlin was preceded in death by a son, Benjamin A. Garman; paternal grandparents, Robert S. and Cora E. Garman; maternal grandparents, William and Anna M. Currens; 4 uncles and 1 aunt, Harry Currens, George Kearns, Elmer Currens; Leroy Garman, Grace Garman.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, York St., Hanover. Visitation will be from 10 am until 11 am.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 26, 2019