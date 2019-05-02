Marlo N. Scarangella



Fayetteville - Marlo N. Scarangella, 44, of Fayetteville, entered into God's eternal care on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital.



Born on Tuesday, May 28, 1974 in Hanover, she was a daughter of Louis A. Scarangella of Harrisburg and Susan Noel Strambaugh of Hanover.



Marlo was a member of the Brownsville Church of God, the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie # 2226 in Littlestown and Aerie # 1406 in Hanover, where she worked as a bookkeeper. Marlo obtained her Associate's degree in Computerized Accounting Management and enjoyed doing graphic design, but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandson.



Surviving, in addition to her parents, are two children, Heather Howard of Hanover and Jayson Howard of Abbottstown; her grandson, Broghan Quesinberry; a brother Sean Scarangella; two step-sisters, Jamie McGlaughlin and Karrie Lynn Rutter; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 2 PM Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc., 311 Broadway, Hanover with Pastor Victor T. Johnson officiating. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 PM Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Brownsville Church of God, 6390 Lincoln Way E, Fayetteville.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1004 N. Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com