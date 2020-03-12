Services
Martha C. "Motts" Finnerty

Martha C. "Motts" Finnerty Obituary
Martha C. "Motts" Finnerty

Hanover - Martha C. "Motts" Finnerty, 74, of Hanover, passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg. She was the loving wife of Paul G. Finnerty for 54 years.

Born September 7, 1945 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Wilbert H. and Charlotte C. (Doyas) Lewis.

Martha enjoyed going on trips to the mountains. She also liked playing games and doing puzzles. Martha loved listening to music and singing in her church choir.

In addition to her husband Paul, Martha is survived by two children; Suzanne Graham of Atlanta, GA and Tom Finnerty of Cary, N.C.; four granddaughters, Jessica Graham of Paso Robles, CA, Megan Winder of Heber, Utah, Autumn Finnerty of Cary, N.C. and Meadow Finnerty of Cary, N.C.; her brother, David E. Lewis of Kennett Square, PA and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and Charles Lewis.

A celebration of life gathering, for family and friends, will be held 11:00am to 3:00pm on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Codorus State Park in Pavillion #3.

Contributions in memory of Martha Finnerty may be made to the Union of Concerned Scientists, National Headquarters, Two Brattle Square, Cambridge, MA 02138-3780.

To share memories of Martha "Motts" Finnerty, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
