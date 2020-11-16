1/1
Martha E. Klinger
Martha E. Klinger

New Oxford - Martha E. (Martin) Klinger, passed away unexpectedly at her home November 14th just two days after her 92nd birthday. She was the wife of the late Charles F. Klinger, who died August 27, 2007.

Martha was born November 12, 1928, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late A.B. and Anna (Keller) Martin.

A graduate of Gettysburg High School, she went on to earn a degree in Elementary Education from Shippensburg State Teachers College. Martha began her teaching career in the Harrisburg School District. Later she taught first grade in the Bermudian Springs School District at East Berlin Elementary until her retirement.

On May 24, 1952, she married Charles F. Klinger and they began a successful dairy operation- KlingAyrFarms. Martha continued to have a keen interest in the farm until her death.

Martha was a 4-H leader in the county for many years, and taught religious education in her parish, along with other volunteer activities. She was a member of the Adams County Retired Teachers and the Adams County Farmers Association. Martha was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Oxford.

Martha is survived by two daughters, Elaine K. Gilbert and her husband James of York Springs, and Mary Ann K. Oyler and her husband William of Biglerville; six grandchildren, Vincent Gilbert and his wife Erin, Joel Gilbert and his wife Daniela, Anna Gilbert, Sara Baldwin and her husband Bruce, Jacob Oyler and his wife Elizabeth and Katrina Hill and her husband Zachariah; six great grandchildren, Rebecca Baldwin, Lucy Oyler, Harvey Oyler, Maximus Hill, Alexander Hill and Elizabeth Gilbert; two brothers, Bernard Martin and Lawrence Martin, both of Gettysburg and four sisters, Edie Rion of Warminster, Helen Weikert of Biglerville, Betty Leatherman of New Oxford, and Nancy Irvin of Dover. She was predeceased by a sister, Mary Catherine Flickinger and a brother, Vincent Martin.

Martha was an inspiration to all who knew her. Having contracted polio at age 12, she went on to lead an active, productive life on the farm and professionally. She helped many along the way, always willing to take in a stranger. Even at 92, she was still making new friends and advocating for others.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 10 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 106 Carlisle St, New Oxford, with Rev. Keith Carroll officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
