Martha L. Bell, 73, of McSherrystown, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at UPMC - Hanover Hospital. She was the wife of Brandt T. Bell who died July 4, 1992, and she is now in his loving arms.
Born June 1, 1946 in Athens, OH, she was the daughter of Carl and Gertrude (Cox) Snyder.
Martha was retired from MGM Grand in Las Vegas, NV. She loved her video games and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving is her daughter, Shauna White and husband Ellis of McSherrystown; four grandchildren, Byron and wife Kelsey, Madison and husband Trent, Noelani, and ShaDiamond and husband AJ; five great-grandchildren, Blain, Jax, Jordan, Zhy'air and Anthony; and a niece, Terri Walk.
The service and burial will be held privately.
Contributions in memory of Martha may be made to Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, PA 17344. to help with final expenses.
Online condolences may be shared at:
www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019