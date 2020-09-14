1/1
Martha M. Robinson
Martha M. Robinson

New Oxford - Martha M. (Swain) Robinson, 93, died Saturday, September 12, 2020, at ManorCare Dallastown. She was the wife of the late Joseph R. Robinson, Jr, who died March 16, 2004.

Martha was born October 11, 1926, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Harry and Bernell (Tate) Swain.

Martha was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Oxford, a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of United Hook & Ladder and the East Berlin V.F.W., and she was an avid bingo player.

Martha is survived by four daughters, Barbara A. Thomason and her husband Allen of Hanover, Judith K. Seymore and her husband Michael of Hanover, Debra A. Kessel of Abbottstown, and Holly A. Staub and her husband Richard Jr, of New Oxford, a son Gregory E. Kessel and his wife Debbie of New Oxford, 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Rose Marie Robinson, a son, Donald D. Kessel, three sisters, Blanche Guise, Geraldine Pohlman and Kathleen Swain, and two brothers, Richard and Harry Swain. After her family, Martha's next greatest love were her cats.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 1 PM at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in New Oxford. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:30 AM until the time of the service. Serving as pallbearers will be Richard Staub, III, Shawn Kessel, Michael Seymore, Jr, Mark Hull, Andrew Hull and Tyler Hull. Everyone attending the viewing and funeral will be required to wear a mask. At the family's request, please do not sent flowers or planters, and make any contributions to the Adams Co. SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or to Forever Love Rescue at The Kitty Corner Gettysburg, 39 Queen St, Gettysburg, PA 17325.






Published in Evening Sun from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
