Martin A. "Marty" Cernugel, Jr.
Camp Hill - On November 7, 2019, my beloved husband, Martin A. "Marty" Cernugel, Jr., had entered into God's loving arms, in Camp Hill. He was the husband of Carole A. (Rabold) Cernugel, whom he met in 1966 and married August 31, 1968, his loving wife of 51 years.
Marty was born November 29, 1940 in Harrisburg, the son of the late Martin Anthony and Anna H. (Moyer) Cernugel, Sr.
Marty faithfully attended the New Life Assembly of God Church in East Berlin, and was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the U.S. Army, where he earned a sharp-shooter medal. Marty started in the food industry when he was 16 years old delivering groceries in Steelton. He began his career in the grocery industry with Food Fair, later to become Pantry Pride, working his way to Produce Manager. He went on to be store manager of Tallymart, Carlisle, assistant manager of Hughes Supermarket, Mt. Holly Springs and co-manager of two Nell's stores, Hanover and Carlisle. Marty retired in 2009. He loved nature and his two beloved pets, a Great Dane named Boss, and a cat named Spunky. Marty loved his friends and his church and enjoyed working with people. He enjoyed playing cards with many friends, loved collecting model cars, porcelain ducks, and his 1957 Thunderbird. Marty will be greatly missed by family and friends. In addition to his wife Carole, Marty is survived by several beloved brothers-in-law, their spouses and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, David Martin Cernugel and a sister Annamarie Hylan.
A memorial service will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:30 AM from the New Life Assembly of God Church, 2136 Baltimore Pike, East Berlin, with Pastor Joel Everhart officiating. Burial will follow at Rolling Greens Cemetery, Camp Hill. There will be a visitation at the church from 11 AM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be sent to the New Life Assembly of God Church- 2136 Baltimore Pike, East Berlin, PA. 17316. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc.306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019