Marvin F. Breighner, Sr.
Harrisburg - Marvin F. Breighner, Sr., formally of Littlestown, passed away at his home in Harrisburg on Monday, March 9, 2020. Marvin, also known as "Babe", was the ninth of ten children, born January 9, 1920 to the late Harry C and Carrie Feeser Breighner.
A 1939 graduate of Littlestown High School, Marvin worked for Mr. William Yingling in his drug store until enlisting in the Army Air Corps and served in the 3rd Army, 90th Division in World War II. Returning home to Littlestown, he purchased Mr. Yingling's drug store and operated Marvin's Cutrate from July 1, 1946 until 1970. He worked as the Chief Tax Assessor and then Clerk to the County Commissioners at the Adams County Courthouse from 1968-1980. In 1985 he retired from his position of Assistant Administrator of the Adams County Home.
Marvin was active in the community, his church and the school. He was a charter member of the Jaycees. As president of the Chamber of Commerce in 1949, he helped to raise funds for the original football stadium. As a member of the Lions Club, he worked with the state and national Junior Miss Pageant committees to bring the program to Adams County. He was also an active member in the Rotary, VFW and American Legion. As a member of Redeemer's United Church of Christ, he was a Sunday school teacher for 28 years and superintendent for several years. Marvin served two six-year terms on the Littlestown school board. He was the co-chairman of the Littlestown Bicentennial committee and worked hand-in-hand with Dr. Howard Stonesifer in bringing the Littlestown pool and recreation park area to completion.
What Babe is mostly remembered for is his contribution to baseball in Littlestown. Baseball was always a passion of his. He began to play baseball as a child, started as the bat boy for the town team in 1932, continued as a player, and became coach/manager in 1947 winning the Penn-Maryland League championship. Babe continued to manage or coach along with Bob Weaver until he retired in 1971. In 1977 he was coaxed out of retirement and led the Dodgers to a second place finish in the league. In 1978 the Dodgers began a run of 12 consecutive South Penn championships, five under Babe until he retired in 1982, and seven under Dave Klunk. Babe was the catalyst for the organization of Little League baseball in Littlestown and managed the Little League Yankees. The street leading back to the Little League baseball field, Marvin Street, was named after him.
Marvin married the love of his life, Joanne Mellott Breighner, on June 19, 1947. Together they raised three children, Carolyn, Kathy and Frank. Marvin was preceded in death by his daughter, MaryJo, in 1948, his parents, four brothers and five sisters. He is survived by his daughters Carolyn Roller, Kathryn Udit and son Marvin F. Breighner, Jr. and his wife Jane, Sigrun Eggers (the family's exchange student), granddaughters Megan Udit, Kathryn and Kristen Roller, Stephanie Breighner Olan and husband Juan, grandson Thomas C Breighner, step grandson Trevor Kling and step great grandson Silas Kling.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 20, at 11:00 a.m., at Redeemer's United Church of Christ, Littlestown, Pastor Sterling Fritz officiating. Family will receive friends 10:00-11:00 am, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in Marvin's name to the Redeemer's UCC.
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020