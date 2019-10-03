|
|
Marvin Rash Kraft
Oklahoma City, OK - Marvin Resh Kraft was born on November 12, 1932, to his loving Pennsylvania Dutch parents Lewis "Henry" and Myra Resh Kraft. His older sisters, Lois Kraft and Nancy Kraft Swartzbaugh, welcomed their baby brother into their arms and lives while living at 403 ½ Frederick Street, in Hanover, PA.
As a young boy, he would spend his days listening to the radio. His passion for listening to sports on the radio would follow him all the days of his life. He had numerous hobbies which included reading, stamp collecting, photography, playing tennis, bird watching, traveling, cracking codes, and spending time on his computers.
He received his early education focusing on academics and participating on the high school tennis team. After graduating from Eichelberger High School in 1950, he joined the United States Air Force at the young age of 18. The Air Force would provide him with a career in communications that served him until he retired from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) in Colorado Springs, CO. Marvin's life as a "Communications Specialist," enabled him to travel the globe and serve as a Chief Attack Warning Officer and often times "The Voice of the East Coast." His civilian position, as a Lt. Colonel, served him at Ft. Meade Maryland, the Pentagon in Arlington, VA., the American Embassy in Paris, France, and at the Federal Emergency Management in Denton, TX.
After serving four years in the Air Force, he returned to Temple University, in Philadelphia, PA. He pursued a degree in Accounting; despite the fact he always wanted to be a radio sports announcer. He left his studies and returned to San Antonio, TX. While briefly stationed in San Antonio, he met his true loves: Margarita Morales, her family, and her beautiful culture.
Marvin was most proud of serving his country during the Korean War. He was a humorous, extremely knowledgeable, kind, and generous soul. He enjoyed many things in his life. He often stated that spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren where at the top of his list. More importantly, he was a man of faith. He began his walk of faith at St. Matthews's Lutheran Church in Hanover, PA. As a lifelong Lutheran, he was currently a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and School in Oklahoma City, OK, and a former member of Resurrection Lutheran in Yukon, OK, First Lutheran in Colorado Springs, CO., Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Denton, TX, and Trinity Lutheran Church in SA, TX.
The angels came and peacefully took ahold of our beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, AKA "Peeps," on September 26, 2019. We would like to thank his physician of 25+ years, Dr. S. Dean Brown and staff at Gilbert Medical Clinic for years of devoted health care. We would also like to thank the Integris Home Health Care Team and the Jim Thorpe in Patient Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 4, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 3600 N.W. Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK, with interment following at the Yukon Cemetery.
Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon, OK.
Published in Evening Sun on Oct. 3, 2019