Services
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. David's United Church of Christ
142 Hobart Road
Hanover, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. David's United Church of Christ
142 Hobart Road
Hanover, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Frock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Frock


1915 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary A. Frock Obituary
Mary A. Frock

Hanover - Mary A. (Martin) Frock, 103, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Monday March 11, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek Nursing Center with her loving family by her side.

Born in April 18, 1915 in West Manheim Township, PA, she was the daughter of the late Henry L. and Edna (Hoffacker) Martin. Mary was the loving wife of the late J. Clair Frock who died August 27, 1989.

Mrs. Frock was a life-long member of St. David's United Church of Christ, Hanover, PA, where she enjoyed attending Sunday School Classes for many years.

Mary was a hard-worker, and enjoyed gardening, sewing, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her children, Janice E. Frock of Hanover, PA, Dwight M. Frock and his wife Barbara of York, PA, Wayne B. Frock and his wife Connie of Hanover, PA, and David L. Frock of Newark, DE; ten grandchildren; and twenty-one great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons, Bradley K. Frock and Dale L. Frock; one great-grandchild; and a sister, Pauline Leese.

A funeral service to celebrate and remember Mary's life will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. David's United Church of Christ, 142 Hobart Road, Hanover, PA, with her Pastor the Rev. Scott A. Sager officiating. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 9:30 - 11:00 AM, Friday, March 15, 2019 at the church. Burial will be in St. David's Church Cemetery, Hanover, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to St. David's UCC, 142 Hobart Road, Hanover, PA 17331, the Homewood at Plum Creek Benevolent Fund, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331, or to the .

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kenworthy Funeral Home
Download Now