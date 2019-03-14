Mary A. Frock



Hanover - Mary A. (Martin) Frock, 103, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Monday March 11, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek Nursing Center with her loving family by her side.



Born in April 18, 1915 in West Manheim Township, PA, she was the daughter of the late Henry L. and Edna (Hoffacker) Martin. Mary was the loving wife of the late J. Clair Frock who died August 27, 1989.



Mrs. Frock was a life-long member of St. David's United Church of Christ, Hanover, PA, where she enjoyed attending Sunday School Classes for many years.



Mary was a hard-worker, and enjoyed gardening, sewing, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Mary is survived by her children, Janice E. Frock of Hanover, PA, Dwight M. Frock and his wife Barbara of York, PA, Wayne B. Frock and his wife Connie of Hanover, PA, and David L. Frock of Newark, DE; ten grandchildren; and twenty-one great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons, Bradley K. Frock and Dale L. Frock; one great-grandchild; and a sister, Pauline Leese.



A funeral service to celebrate and remember Mary's life will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. David's United Church of Christ, 142 Hobart Road, Hanover, PA, with her Pastor the Rev. Scott A. Sager officiating. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 9:30 - 11:00 AM, Friday, March 15, 2019 at the church. Burial will be in St. David's Church Cemetery, Hanover, PA.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to St. David's UCC, 142 Hobart Road, Hanover, PA 17331, the Homewood at Plum Creek Benevolent Fund, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331, or to the .



The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com. Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary