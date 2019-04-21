|
|
Mary Ann Gardner
Gettysburg - Mary Ann Gardner, age 88, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday April 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Mary Ann was born to Lawrence and Mary Orndorff on June 4, 1930 in Bonneauville, Pennsylvania. She married her loving husband Thomas R. Gardner on May 17, 1952.
Her story continued with her two children, son Drew Gardner and his wife Mary, and daughter Lynn Hoff and her husband Patrick. Her life was blessed with five grandchildren: Brooke Craig (Shawn), Abby Myers (Todd), Brian Hoff (Amanda), Alexzandrea Hoff (Ethan), and Natalie Stuffle (Luke).
Mary Ann enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren: Zachary, Katelyn, Madelyn, and Thomas Myers and Lindsay and Owen Stuffle.
Funeral services will be held on Friday April 26, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Bonneauville, PA at 10:00am. Burial will follow at St. Joseph the Worker Cemetery.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 21, 2019