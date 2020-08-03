1/1
Mary Ann Lake
Mary Ann Lake

McSherrystown - Mary Ann Lake, 86, of McSherrystown, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of B. Truman Lake to whom she was married 65 years.

Born February 18, 1934 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Martha (Reilly) Hertz.

Mary Ann retired from Sylvania Shoe Mfg. in McSherrystown and later worked at Shultz Deli Fundraising, Hanover. She was a member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown. Mary Ann was an avid Orioles fan and enjoyed ceramics and spending time with her family.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two children, Patricia Smith and husband Larry of Hanover and Barry Lake and wife Marianne of New Oxford; six grandchildren, Jessica Strausbaugh, Matthew Smith, Emily Smith, Natasha Schellin, Kasie Worley and Megan Bell; and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by five siblings, Dolores Kuhn, Vernon, Earl, Jack and Wayne Hertz.

A private graveside burial will be held at Annunciation Cemetery, McSherrystown.

Contributions in memory of Mary Ann may be made to AseraCare Hospice, 44 Bowman Rd, York, PA 17408 or American Cancer Society of Central PA, 1004 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.

Online condolences may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com






Published in Evening Sun from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
