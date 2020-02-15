|
Mary Ann Lindsey
McSherrystown - Mary Ann Lindsey, 84, of McSherrystown, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at The Gettysburg Center. She was the wife of Lloyd S. Lindsey, Jr., who died October 13, 2019.
Born December 19, 1935 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Joseph and Georgianna (Thomas) Lehman.
Mary Ann was retired from VNA of Hanover and Spring Grove. She was a member of Sacred Heart Basilica, Hanover and a graduate of the St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, Lancaster. Mary Ann enjoyed gardening, traveling, get aways at the beach, Penn State football and spending time with her friends and family.
Surviving are three children, Diane Topper and husband Edward of McSherrystown, Michael Lindsey and wife Maggie of Hanover and Susan Lindsey of McSherrystown; seven grandchildren, Sara Loy, Christopher Topper, Matthew Topper, Amy Walker, Eric Walker, Bryan Walker and Allison Lindsey; and eleven great-grandchildren; four siblings, Joan Blasko, Georgia Humphrey, John Thomas Lehman and Joseph Lehman. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Marcia Lindsey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Sacred Heart Basilica in Hanover with Rev. Joseph R. Howard as celebrant. Burial will follow in Annunciation Cemetery, McSherrystown. Friends and relatives will be received at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown on Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with prayers at 8:00 p.m.
Contributions in memory of Mary Ann may be made to: VNA of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020