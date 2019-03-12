Mary Brinton



Hanover - Mary Cecelia Gulden Brinton, 88, died peacefully while surrounded by her family on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center following complications from a stroke.



Born on Saturday, November 15, 1930 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Charles A. and Viola M. Resh Gulden and wife of nearly 54 years to the late George W. Brinton, who died in 2008. The last of her siblings, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Luella Small and Mildred Howard and three brothers, Burnell, Luther, and Kenneth Gulden. A 1948 graduate of Eichelberger High School, she continued her education at St. Joseph's Nursing School in Lancaster, where she became a registered nurse in the Class of 1952. She spent her career at Hanover Hospital for more than 30 years in labor and delivery, greeting each new life with her infectious smile. Mary was instrumental in the development of the Childbirth Education Program, which allowed fathers to be present in the delivery room. She was an original instructor of the program for many years. She loved the beach and after her retirement moved to Rehoboth Beach, DE. Five years ago, she returned to Hanover to be closer to her family. Devoted to her faith, she was a member of Hanover First Church of God, where she participated in many of the women's worship groups and Bible studies.



She is survived by two daughters, Mary Ann Frantz and her husband, Steve, of Towson, MD and Diana Klunk and her husband, Ken of Hanover; two sons, Joseph Brinton and his wife, Beth and John Brinton and his wife, Laura, all of Lewes, DE; eight grandchildren, Cory and Stephanie Frantz, Shannon Strausbaugh, Ryan Klunk, Brian Brinton, Michelle Back and Neal and Jake Brinton; two step-grandchildren, Samantha Walker and Jason DuLaney; four great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be held at 11 am Friday, March 15, 2019 at Hanover First Church of God with Pastors Dan Thomas and Jerry Shoap officiating. The family will receive friends at a viewing from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday at Panebaker Funeral Home, Hanover and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Following cremation, burial will be private.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hanover First Church of God, 600 Fairview Drive, Hanover, PA 17331 or to the .



