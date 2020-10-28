1/2
Mary C. Gebhart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary C. Gebhart

Gettysburg, PA - Mary C. Gebhart, 87, of Gettysburg, PA died Tuesday evening, October 27, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospice, Camp Hill, PA.

Born August 10, 1933 in Adams County, PA she was the daughter of the late Carl and Verna (Kroushour) Chronister.

Mary was a 1952 graduate of Littlestown High School. She worked for a number of years as a proof reader at Double Day before moving on to the Carroll County Times where she was a publication editor. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 6954 Littlestown, Fraternal Order of Eagles Post 2226 Littlestown, the CWV Auxiliary Bonneauville, and the McSherrystown Moose. Mary was a self-taught for both guitar and stand up bass player and was a member of the group "Outlaw Valley Raiders", she was a regular participant in Jam Session Night at Dutch Country Restaurant in Hanover and then at Rosey's Restaurant in New Oxford. She enjoyed trips to the beach, especially for "Sunfest" in Ocean City, MD with her daughters.

Mary is survived by her three daughters, Angela M. Oaster and her husband David, of New Oxford, PA, Kathleen L. Altoff and her husband Laurence "Larry", of Littlestown, PA, Patricia A. Gebhart, of Mechanicsburg, PA, her three grandsons, Anthony Oaster (Joy), Gregory Oaster, Nicholas Oaster (Heather), her four great grandchildren, Ariella, Chase, Chiara, Francesca, one great grandson soon to be here, Joseph, and her three brothers, Donald Chronister, of Biglerville, PA, Eugene "Gene" Chronister, of Rogersville, AL, and Glenn Chronister, of York, PA. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Leroy Chronister, Richard Chronister, and Robert Chronister.

The family will receive friends from 1-3 PM, Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, PA. There will be a graveside service 11:00 AM, Monday morning November 2, 2020 at the Flohr's Cemetery, McKnighstown, PA. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monahan Funeral Home
125 Carlisle Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
(717) 334-2414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved