Mary C. Gebhart
Gettysburg, PA - Mary C. Gebhart, 87, of Gettysburg, PA died Tuesday evening, October 27, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospice, Camp Hill, PA.
Born August 10, 1933 in Adams County, PA she was the daughter of the late Carl and Verna (Kroushour) Chronister.
Mary was a 1952 graduate of Littlestown High School. She worked for a number of years as a proof reader at Double Day before moving on to the Carroll County Times where she was a publication editor. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 6954 Littlestown, Fraternal Order of Eagles Post 2226 Littlestown, the CWV Auxiliary Bonneauville, and the McSherrystown Moose. Mary was a self-taught for both guitar and stand up bass player and was a member of the group "Outlaw Valley Raiders", she was a regular participant in Jam Session Night at Dutch Country Restaurant in Hanover and then at Rosey's Restaurant in New Oxford. She enjoyed trips to the beach, especially for "Sunfest" in Ocean City, MD with her daughters.
Mary is survived by her three daughters, Angela M. Oaster and her husband David, of New Oxford, PA, Kathleen L. Altoff and her husband Laurence "Larry", of Littlestown, PA, Patricia A. Gebhart, of Mechanicsburg, PA, her three grandsons, Anthony Oaster (Joy), Gregory Oaster, Nicholas Oaster (Heather), her four great grandchildren, Ariella, Chase, Chiara, Francesca, one great grandson soon to be here, Joseph, and her three brothers, Donald Chronister, of Biglerville, PA, Eugene "Gene" Chronister, of Rogersville, AL, and Glenn Chronister, of York, PA. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Leroy Chronister, Richard Chronister, and Robert Chronister.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 PM, Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, PA. There will be a graveside service 11:00 AM, Monday morning November 2, 2020 at the Flohr's Cemetery, McKnighstown, PA. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com
.