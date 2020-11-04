Mary Catherine "Kay" Crouse Sentz
Littlestown - Kay was a lifetime resident of Littlestown/ Hanover area and later lived at the Brethren Home. Kay passed peacefully on November 3, 2020 at the age of 91. Rejoicefully, Kay will be comforted by her only child Scott Michael and her husband Harold O. "Pop" Sentz, both whom passed in 2012.
Kay received her Bachelor's degree from East Stroudsburg College, where she was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2000. She was also inducted in the Hall of Fame at Adams county Sports Hall of Fame. Later Kay received her Masters at Western Maryland College, at the age of 45.
Kay taught at Littlestown School District for 30 plus years, as a Health Teacher & Physical Education Instructor, where Kay was a coach to many students. Kay was even popular after she retired! No matter where Kay went, she would hear someone saying: Misses' Sentz, do you remember me? Even though Kay didn't remember their names sometimes, she knew they were one of her students. This just thrilled Kay. Kay would listen to many stories and loved hearing how she had made an imprint in her students' lives. What a wonderful gift for everyone.
Kay enjoyed The Senior Olympics, riding her Moped and John Deer mower, traveling the world with Pop and teaching First Aid Classes at the American Red Cross. Kay and Pop also volunteered at The Gettysburg Thrift Shop and Redeemer's United Church of Christ where she was a lifetime member. Kay enjoyed working in her yard, walking and talking to others, including her neighbors.
Kay has certainly left her mark on many peoples lives throughout her life, and her memories will live with all of us, forever.
With many regrets, the family will not be having a memorial service due to circumstances out of our control. Kay will be laid to rest at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Littlestown, PA.
Memorials may be given, in Kay's name to The American Red Cross of Hanover, 529 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA 17331 or any charity of your choice
"Grief is the price we pay for love"
Her journey's Just Begun
