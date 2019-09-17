|
|
Mary Corrine Kenworthy
Philipsburg - Mary Corrine (Lawrence) Kenworthy aged 81 died Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College, Pennsylvania. She was a resident of The Heights at Windy Hill Village in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania.
Born January 4, 1938 in New Oxford, Pennsylvania to Helen (Poist) Lawrence and Richard F. Lawrence, Mary was an only child. She was a 1955 graduate of Delone Catholic High School and married Philip H. Kenworthy on May 30th, 1959. They happily celebrated their sixtieth Wedding Anniversary this year.
Mary was a devout Catholic who shared her love of the Faith with her husband and family. She held many different jobs over the years from telephone operator to insurance agency secretary, but she was first and always a devoted wife and mother. She was a fond grandmother and great-grandmother, an amateur author, and enjoyed reading and corresponding with friends and relatives. Of all places she loved the ocean best - especially the shores of North Carolina.
Mary is survived by her husband, Philip Kenworthy, and three children; Karen (Stephan) Russell of Augusta, Kentucky, Pam (Ron) Conrad of Tyrone, Pennsylvania, and Matthew (Carole) Kenworthy of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, eight grandchildren; Allison Russell, Callahan (Jillian) Russell, Meredith Russell, Wyatt Russell, Kathryn Russell, Elizabeth (Mike) Conrad, Gina (Brad) Corrie, and Andrea (Devon Ritchey) Hehnly and six great-grandchildren; Abigail, Jackson, Corbin, George, Juliet, and Campbell.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Elizabeth Kenworthy.
Following cremation, A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Annunciation B.V.M. Catholic Church, 26 North Third Street, McSherrystown, PA with Father Charles L. Persing as celebrant.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 17, 2019