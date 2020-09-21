1/
Mary E. Aumon
Mary E. Aumon

McSherrystown - Mary E. Aumon, 84, of McSherrystown, PA, entered God's eternal care, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Manor Care Health Services South, York, PA.

Born September 11, 1936, in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph H. and Mary E. (Roth) Aumon.

Mary was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover, PA.

Mary was a 1955 graduate of Delone Catholic High School. She was a bookkeeper for the ANECO Trousers Company for over 10 years until her retirement in 1994.

Mary was a member of the National A.A.R.P. and enjoyed doing crafts and decorating.

Mary is survived by one sister, Jean M Eckard of Hanover, PA; nieces, Deborah Cavanaugh, Julie Fordney, Catherine Schuchart, Sue Racey and Linda Sewak; and nephews, Joe Aumon, Allen Eckard, Michael Eckard, and Larry Eckard. She was preceded in death by one sister, Margaret M. Spangler and one brother, James F. Aumon.

Following cremation, a graveside service will be held 11 AM, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Hanover, PA, with Deacon Thomas Aumen officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA 17331.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.








Published in Evening Sun from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
