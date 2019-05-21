|
Mary E. Livelsberger
Hanover - Mary E. Livelsberger, 94, of McSherrystown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Hanover Hall Nursing Center. She was the wife of Thomas A. "Speck" Livelsberger, who died April 8, 2019 with whom she shared 75 years of marriage.
Born October 7, 1924 in Hanover, she was the daughter of Edgar J. and M. Bernadette (Small) McKim.
Mary was a 1942 graduate of Delone Catholic High School in McSherrystown and was involved with the Search Retreat and PTA at Delone, and was a member of Delone's first women's basketball team. She was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in McSherrystown where she was a lector, member of the choir, and a representative of the first RCIA team. Mary was an avid sports follower of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed knitting, caring for flowers, and spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving are four children, Jim Livelsberger and Cindy Faulknier of Kansas City, KS, Lynn Leonard and husband Austin of McSherrystown, Cork Livelsberger and wife Denise of Edgegrove and Peg Wildasin and husband Lee of McSherrystown; 7 grandchildren, Jennifer Leonard Nevins, Josh Wildasin, Kevin Leonard, Erica Hadley, Brian Wildasin, Benjamin Livelsberger and Amy Wildasin; 9 great-grandchildren; a sister, Jane Topper and a sister-in-law Theresa McKim both of McSherrystown. She was preceded in death by two siblings, Richard and Teresa McKim.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Annunciation Church in McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Burial will follow in Annunciation Cemetery, McSherrystown. Friends and relatives will be received Wednesday 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave. McSherrystown, with the rosary recited at 8:00 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Josh Wildasin, Kevin Leonard, Brian Wildasin, Ben Livelsberger, Dan Nevins and Mike Hadley.
Contributions in memory of Mary may be made to the Thomas And Mary Livelsberger Family Scholarship Fund c/o Delone Catholic High School, 140 S. Oxford Ave. McSherrystown, PA 17344 or Annunciation Church, 26 N. Third St. McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Published in Evening Sun on May 21, 2019