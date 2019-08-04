|
|
Mary E Shaberly
New Oxford -
Mary E. (Smith) Shaberly, 104, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Brethren Home Community, New Oxford. She was the wife of the late Edgar E. Shaberly, her husband of 49 years, who died on January 11, 1986,.
Mary was born on March 3, 1915, in Paradise Township, PA. She was the daughter of the late Curvin A. and Cora A. (Hamme) Smith.
Mary was a former resident of East Berlin and a member of Paradise "Holtzschamm" Lutheran Church. She was a seamstress for numerous garment companies, including York Casket Company and Abbottstown Garment Company. She sewed and mended clothing for friends and families. Mary and her husband Edgar had an antique business in the East Berlin area.
Mary is survived by 12 nieces and nephews, 22 great nieces and great nephews, and 18 great great nieces and great great nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Grace M. Smith and Helen E. Rodgers, and two brothers, Paul C. Smith and Charles S. Smith.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 11 AM at Paradise " Holtzschwamm" Lutheran Church, 3241 Church Rd, Thomasville, with Rev. Larry McConnell officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. There will be no viewing. There will be a visitation at the church from 10 AM until the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc., 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 4, 2019