Mary E. Watson



Hanover - Mary E. Watson, 92, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at ManorCare in Dallastown.



Born Friday, January 28, 1927 in Aspers, she was a daughter of the late Burnie and Rose Strosnider Bierkamp and wife of more than 52 years to the late Charles R. Watson, who died in 2000. She was also preceded in death by nine of her siblings. She was a former employee of Hadco Lighting, Freeman Shoe, Coulson Heel and Doubleday Printing.



Survivors include her son, Alan S. Watson and his wife, Chrystal, of Spring Grove; a brother, Boyd Bierkamp of Philadelphia; and several nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends at a viewing from 3 to 5PM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway Hanover. A celebration of life service is to follow with Certified Celebrant Kasie J. Watkins officiating. A graveside service for Mrs. Watson will be held at 1PM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Rest Haven Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 11454 Alexandria, VA 22312.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary