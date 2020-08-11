1/
Mary Elizabeth (Murray) Lovelace
Mary Elizabeth (Murray) Lovelace

Gettysburg - Mary Elizabeth (Murray) Lovelace, 78 of Gettysburg, PA passed away at her home on Sunday, August 09, 2020. Born in Boston, MA on July 16, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Walter F. & Margaret V. (Gerland) Murray. Mary spent her 30 year professional career with the Verizon Co. in the Washington, DC Metro area serving in various capacities as a systems analyst and later in management. She was active with TOPS Club in Gettysburg/Hanover, was a licensed amateur radio operator with station call sign K3SA and a member of both the Adams County and Penn Mar Amateur Radio Clubs. Mary is survived by her husband of 45 years, Kenneth J. Lovelace and her brother, Walter F. Murray of Hagerstown, MD. A private Memorial Mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg followed by entombment in St. Francis Cemetery. The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the arrangements, online condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.




Published in Evening Sun from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monahan Funeral Home
125 Carlisle Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
(717) 334-2414
