Mary Ellen (Hess) Dukeminier
Littlestown - Mary Ellen (Hess) Dukeminier, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct 12, at Colonial Manor Nursing Home, York. She was born and raised in Littlestown. As an adult, Mary went on to have many great adventures. She led her life with great kindness, gentleness and love. Mary leaves behind a daughter, Sherry Willis of NC; a son, John Dukeminier of CO, 6 grandchildren, a great grandson and a brother, Luther Hess, Jr. of Hanover. Graveside Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Oct 26, at 1:00 P.M. at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown with the Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Sheely officiating. Online condolences may be shared on www. littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019