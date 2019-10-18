Services
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Mary Ellen (Hess) Dukeminier

Mary Ellen (Hess) Dukeminier Obituary
Mary Ellen (Hess) Dukeminier

Littlestown - Mary Ellen (Hess) Dukeminier, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct 12, at Colonial Manor Nursing Home, York. She was born and raised in Littlestown. As an adult, Mary went on to have many great adventures. She led her life with great kindness, gentleness and love. Mary leaves behind a daughter, Sherry Willis of NC; a son, John Dukeminier of CO, 6 grandchildren, a great grandson and a brother, Luther Hess, Jr. of Hanover. Graveside Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Oct 26, at 1:00 P.M. at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown with the Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Sheely officiating. Online condolences may be shared on www. littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
