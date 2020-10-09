Mary Ellen WhitneyHanover - Mary Ellen Whitney entered to her eternal reward October 7, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover, PA. She was the daughter of the late Lester and Lola Reese and was born in Hampstead, MD, November 17, 1931.She was predeceased by her 5 siblings: Luther Reese, Earl Reese, Louise Smith, Ada Wilhelm, and Albert Reese.She is survived by her husband of 73 years: Reverend Lawrence Whitney, her son: Dr. Lawrence Whitney, Jr. and wife Carolyn, two grandchildren: Dinyee Rinker and husband Brad from Orange County, California, and Dr. Lawrence Whitney III and wife, Lindsay from Tampa, Florida. There are 4 great-grandchildren: Mikayla, Bella, Kaitlyn, and Braden, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Although spending much of her life in different parts of the country serving as director of music in her husband's churches, she was always proud of her Hampstead heritage with many music and basketball memories.Gregarious and a natural leader, Mary Chaired many church and community committees, spoke at banquets, as well as taught Sunday School in the churches they pastored.Due to COVID and travel distance for grandchildren, there will be a private burial.However, all are invited to a Memorial Service on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 3:00 at Grace Bible Church, 3250 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102. There will be appropriate social distancing and masks required.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homewood at Plum Creek, Benevolent Site Fund, 425 Westminster Road, Hanover, PA 17331.Arrangements are by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD and online condolences may be offered at