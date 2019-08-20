|
Mary Jane Conover
Fayetteville - Mary Jane (Wisotzkey) Conover, 90, formerly of Littlestown, died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Paramount Senior Living Center, Fayetteville. She was married for 67 years to Guy L. Conover who passed away March 10, 2014.
Born February 3, 1929 in Littlestown, she was the daughter of the late Paul E. and Annie Lily (Baughman) Wisotzkey. Jane attended Littlestown High School and was employed at the Fashion Shop in Hanover and Schottie's Restaurant in Littlestown.
She is survived by two sons, Larry R. Conover and wife, Darla of Orrtanna, and Ronald B. Conover of Van Nuys, California; four grandsons, Christopher and wife, Kayla, Carson, Garret, and Ian Conover; three great-grandsons, Casey, Carter, and Cameron.
Jane was predeceased by a granddaughter, Brittany Conover; two sisters, Kathryn Frock and Helen Garner, and four brothers, Edgar, Warren, Sterling, and Richard.
Mary Jane was a member of Redeemer's United Church of Christ, Littlestown, and VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Littlestown. She loved playing in bridge clubs and bowling leagues for over 50 years.
A memorial service will be held at 11am on Thurs., August 22, 2019 at Redeemer's United Church of Christ, Littlestown with Pastor Sterling Fritz officiating. The family will receive visitors from 10am to 11am prior to the service.
Memorials in Mary Jane's name may be made to her church, Redeemer's UCC, 107 E. King Street, Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 20, 2019