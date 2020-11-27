1/1
Mary Kay Gray
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
Mary Kay Gray

Gettysburg PA - Mary Kay Gray passed away on November 25, 2020.

She was born in Hanover, PA on October 2, 1926 the daughter of the late Clyde and Reida Leppo Markle.

Kay was a 1943 graduate of Eichelberger Senior High School in Hanover, earned a BA degree from Gettysburg College with a major in economics in 1946. She attended Shippensburg University and received a Master's degree in elementary education in 1967. She taught in the Gettysburg School District for 33 years and retired in 1992. Prior to her teaching career, she worked in the Corporation Tax Bureau for the State of Pa in Harrisburg, and also worked in York for the Caterpillar Tractor Company as an auditor.

Her memberships include Phi Mu Sorority in which she served as alumnae advisor, served as president of Delta Kappa Gamma, international honorary teachers' organization, Order of the Eastern Star, Women's Club of Gettysburg serving as chairperson of the scholarship committee, Council of Republican Women, Gettysburg College Alumnae Club, PA association of retired teachers, and AARP.

Kay was a member of Christ Lutheran Church where she served on the church council and chaired the Fellowship committee for many years. She enjoyed playing bridge and traveling when she was younger.

Kay was loved by many of all ages for her caring and giving spirit. The Weikert family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff in Personal Care at Cross Keys Village - Brethren Home. They gave Kay very loving care. A special thank you is also extended to Barbara and Pat from SpiriTrust Hospice for their loving care.

A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Stephen Herr officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 30 Chambersburg Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.




Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Monahan Funeral Home
125 Carlisle Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
(717) 334-2414
