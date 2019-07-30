|
|
Mary L. Frazer
Hanover - Mary L. Myers Frazer, 75, of Hanover passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.
Born on Sunday, April 2, 1944 in Littlestown, she was a daughter of the late J. Richard Myers and Evelyn Wolf Myers Reaver, and step-daughter of the late Milton Reaver. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Ronald F. Frazer, who died in 2010; twin sisters, Joan Sinnett and Jean Myers; and one brother, James R. Myers, Jr.
A 1962 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, she was a member of Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation, Inc. and a life-long member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mary was employed at Sheridan Press for over 30 years until her retirement in 2012.
Survivors include three daughters, Angela Geiselman and her husband, John, of Hanover, Amy Oleksak and her husband, Mark, of Glen Rock, and Dawn Wonder and her husband, Shane, of Glenville; six grandchildren, Stefan Hurt, Johnny Geiselman, Sarah Oleksak, Patrick Oleksak, Aaron Wonder, and Drew Wonder; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Francis Myers of Manassas, VA.
A memorial mass will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5055 Grandview Road, Hanover with The Rev. Msgr. James M. Lyons officiating. Inurnment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
To honor her memory, memorial contributions may be made to the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation, Inc., 4800 Jonestown Road Suite 102, Harrisburg, PA 17109 or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5055 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun on July 30, 2019