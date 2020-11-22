Mary L. Hull
Littlestown - Mary L. Hull, 91, of Littlestown, died Friday, Nov 20, at Gettysburg Hospital. She was the wife of the late Conrad C. "John" Hull who died in 1990. Born Dec 7, 1928 in Littlestown, Mary was the daughter of the late George & Helen (Stavely) Kress. She was a 1946 Littlestown High School graduate and was retired from Littlestown Area School District after 40 + years where she was a cook, library assistant and teachers assistant.
Surviving are her children: Larry Hull & Judy of Biglerville; Pam Reilly & Pat of Jim Thorpe; John Hull & Jayme of College Grove, TN; and Chris Hull & Shelly of Littlestown; her 12 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and her two sisters, Dolores K. Phillippe and Patricia K. Crouse. Mary was predeceased by her three brothers, George A.,Jr., Robert T. and Franklin J. Kress. She was a lifetime member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown, the Parish council, Women's council and Bingo committee. Mary was a also a member of Littlestown Alumni Assoc. She enjoyed reading and gardening and spending time with her family.
Mass of Christian Burial is Tues, Nov 24, at 10:30 A.M. at her church with The Rev. C. Anthony Miller Celebrant. COVID-19 regulations will be in effect with mask wearing and social distancing followed. Viewing is private. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation made to Littlestown School District in honor of Mary Louise Hull to benefit new books to the library - 162 Newark St., Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com
