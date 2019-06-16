Services
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kuhn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. "Midge" Kuhn


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary L. "Midge" Kuhn Obituary
Mary L. "Midge" Kuhn

New Oxford - Mary L. "Midge" (Reitz) Kuhn, 88, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg. She was the wife of the late John H. Kuhn, who died December 19, 2012.

Midge was born August 10, 1930, in Sunbury, the daughter of the late J. Lee and Mary C. (Peifer) Reitz.

Midge was a member of St. Paul's U.C.C. in New Oxford, a 1948 graduate of Sunbury High School, attended East Stroudsburg and Bloomsburg Universities, and was a realtor and broker for over 40 years. She was an excellent swimmer and was a lifeguard in her earlier years.

Midge is survived by a son, David G. Herb of Clarksburg, MD, a daughter, Laurie A. Smith and her husband Erik of Hanover, a stepson, David Kuhn of New Oxford, a stepdaughter, Robin Bevenour of New Oxford, four grandchildren, Corey Klinedinst and his wife Shannon, Carl Klinedinst and his wife Natalie, Casey Herb, and Carly Miller and her husband Michael, two great grandchildren, Colin Klinedinst and Sophia Klinedinst, two step grandchildren, Jenna Wagner and Brett Kuhn and a sister, Phyllis Betz of Bristol, VA. She was predeceased by a sister, Jeanne Gunter, and a stepdaughter, Cindy Womer.

Funeral services and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's U.C.C., 20 N. Peters St, New Oxford, PA 17350. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now