Mary L. "Midge" Kuhn
New Oxford - Mary L. "Midge" (Reitz) Kuhn, 88, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg. She was the wife of the late John H. Kuhn, who died December 19, 2012.
Midge was born August 10, 1930, in Sunbury, the daughter of the late J. Lee and Mary C. (Peifer) Reitz.
Midge was a member of St. Paul's U.C.C. in New Oxford, a 1948 graduate of Sunbury High School, attended East Stroudsburg and Bloomsburg Universities, and was a realtor and broker for over 40 years. She was an excellent swimmer and was a lifeguard in her earlier years.
Midge is survived by a son, David G. Herb of Clarksburg, MD, a daughter, Laurie A. Smith and her husband Erik of Hanover, a stepson, David Kuhn of New Oxford, a stepdaughter, Robin Bevenour of New Oxford, four grandchildren, Corey Klinedinst and his wife Shannon, Carl Klinedinst and his wife Natalie, Casey Herb, and Carly Miller and her husband Michael, two great grandchildren, Colin Klinedinst and Sophia Klinedinst, two step grandchildren, Jenna Wagner and Brett Kuhn and a sister, Phyllis Betz of Bristol, VA. She was predeceased by a sister, Jeanne Gunter, and a stepdaughter, Cindy Womer.
Funeral services and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's U.C.C., 20 N. Peters St, New Oxford, PA 17350. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on June 16, 2019