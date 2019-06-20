|
|
Mary Laughman
Abbottstown - Mary H. (Riffle) Laughman, 85 of Abbottstown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. She was the loving wife of the late Leo T. Laughman, Sr. who passed away December 12, 1983; together they shared 35 years of marriage.
Born Monday, August 14, 1933 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late George and Hazel I (Kump) Riffle.
Mary is survived by 4 children: Leo Laughman, Jr. and his wife, Wendy of New Oxford, Eugene Laughman and his wife, Faye of Gettysburg, Nancy Louise Laughman of Dover and James E. Laughman and his wife, Mary of Littlestown. She is also survived by 3 siblings: Charlotte Howe of Hanover, Hilda Messinger of Hanover and Junior David Riffle of Hanover, as well as 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her siblings, Betty Wolf, Dasie Lowe, Rose Bossom and John Riffle.
A service to celebrate the life of Mary will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA with Pastor Jim Herbert officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will also be on Friday from 12 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Hostetters Meeting House Cemetery, Hanover. Pallbearers will be Robert Michael Laughman, James Edward Laughman, Jr., Wayne Tobias Laughman, Bradley Michael Laughman, Timothy Junior Laughman and Tommy Edward Laughman.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the ; 610 Community Way; Lancaster, PA 17603.
To share memories of Mary Laughman and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on June 20, 2019