|
|
Mary Louise May
McSherrystown - Mary Louise May, 89, of McSherrystown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was the wife of William L. May who died August 8, 2012, with whom she shared 62 years of marriage.
Born April 10, 1930 in McSherrystown, she was the daughter of Guy and Genevieve (Strausbaugh) Groft.
Mary Louise worked at DoubleDay, the BonTon and retired from Hanover Direct in 1995. She was a 1948 graduate of Delone Catholic High School in McSherrystown and a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in McSherrystown. Mary Louise enjoyed spending time on her computer, loved her children, grandchildren and her great-grandchildren dearly.
Surviving are seven children, Karen Kohlmaier and husband Greg, Scott May, Kathy Thomassy and husband Doc, Pamela Kline and husband Jeff, Susan DeBoard and husband Donn, John May and wife Donna and Philip May; a son-in-law, Dennis Wagner; eleven grandchildren, Matt, Sandy, Brandi, Stephanie, Kirby, Billy, Eric, Dan, Joel, Sarah and Coleman; seven great-grandchildren, Skylar, Alex, Hadley, Rowan, Blakely, Addison and Oliver; and her sister, Doris Staub. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheila Wagner; daughter-in-law, Peg May; two grandchildren, Henry P. May and Hannah Kline; eight siblings, Raymond, Francis, James "Satch" and Richard Groft, Helen Higinbotham, Grace Buffington, Marlene Aumen and Janet Smith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Annunciation Church in McSherrystown, with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Burial will follow in Annunciation Cemetery, McSherrystown. Friends and relatives will be received Monday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, with prayers at 8:00 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Eric Thomassy, Joel May, Dan Wagner, Matthew Pisula, Kim Pisula and Greg Kohlmaier.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mary Louise may be made to one's favorite charity.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020