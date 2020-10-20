Mary McClintock
Hanover - Mary C. McClintock, age 94, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Brethren Home in New Oxford. She was the loving wife of the late Charles McClintock; who passed away in 1975.
Mary was born in Conewago Twp, Adams County on May 29, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Raymond E. Wilt and Maude (Smith) Wilt. She retired from Wege Pretzel Co. after 15 years of employment. She was a longtime member of St. Vincent Church in Hanover.
She is survived by her children Charles McClintock Jr. and his wife Susan of New Oxford, Joyce Marth of Selbyville DE, Robert McClintock and his wife Carolyn of Little River SC, Thomas McClintock of Littlestown, Donald McClintock and his wife Sallie of Hanover, George McClintock and his wife Julie of Hanover, Rose McClintock of Hanover; her daughter-in-law Tracy McClintock of Hanover and thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Edward McClintock; her daughter-in-law April McClintock; son-in-law John Marth; her sisters Edith Byrd and Doris Livensberger and her brother Leroy Wilt.
Family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11:00 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 220 3rd St., Hanover PA with Rev. Michael P. Reid II as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery. A Viewing will be held on Friday from 9:30AM - 10:30 AM at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the visitation will be required to wear masks and social distance. Attendance inside the funeral home will be limited to 25 people at a time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Vincent Church or the Good Samaritan Fund at the Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike., New Oxford PA 17350.
