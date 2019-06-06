Mary P. O'Donnell



New Oxford - Mary P. O'Donnell, 101, formerly of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Cross Keys Village-The Brethren Home Community.



Born on Sunday, September 16, 1917 in Hanover, she was the only child of the late Stanley E. and Mary A. Bach Shorb and wife of nearly 59 years to the late John E. O'Donnell, Jr. who died in 2004. She was also preceded in death by a son, John E. O'Donnell, III; a grandson, Anthony Funk and a great-granddaughter, Emily Little.



A 1937 graduate of Eichelberger High School, she was employed by Doubleday Co. for many years before her retirement in 1982. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for over 60 years. Very artistic, she enjoyed drawing and painting from an early age and later made her daughters' wedding dresses and crocheted. She was a very nurturing and protective mother and played the piano while her family sang around her. They feel very blessed and honored to have had her as a mother.



She is survived by her daughters, Darlene Funk and her husband, Anthony, Letty Coffman and her husband, Donnie, June Hockensmith and her husband, Jerry, all of Hanover, Michelle Moore and her husband, Dan of Lansdale and Mary Krumrine and her husband, Jay of Hanover; ten grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.



The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am Monday, June 10, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Road, Hanover with The Rev. Msgr. James M. Lyons serving as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Sunday at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover with a Prayer Service being said at 8 pm.



The family wishes to thank the awesome caregivers at The Brethren Home's Somerset as well as the VNA Hospice of Hanover and Spring Grove for the loving care that was provided to Mary and their entire family.



