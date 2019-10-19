|
|
Mary "Rilene" Pieper
Bonneauville - Mary "Rilene" Pieper, 88, of Bonneauville, PA, went home to join her husband, the late Dick Pieper, on Wednesday, October 16. 2019 at the York Hospital with her family by her side.
Born January 6, 1931 in Enid, OK, she was the daughter of the late Riley and Blanche (Johnson) Hobbs. Mary was the loving wife of the late Richard A. "Dick" Pieper with whom she shared 57 years of marriage until his passing on May 11, 2018.
Raised in Mississippi, Mrs. Pieper was a 1951 graduate of Saint Mary of the Pines, Chatawa, MS and The University of Illinois.
Before discovering her calling to be the best Mom, she taught school with Sister Schools of Notre Dame. Later in life, she discovered her love of shopping and finding a bargain. Taking care of her family gave her the most joy. Autism in her eldest only strengthened her. A special love that few will ever know.
Rilene was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Bonneauville, PA. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Rilene is survived by her children, Richard A. Pieper of Red Lion, PA, Kathleen A. Post and husband Paul Killeen of East Berlin, PA, Laurie A. Weger and husband Michael of Lafayette, IN, and Michael H. Pieper and wife Donna of New Oxford, PA, 6 grandchildren, Nathaniel Post and wife Samantha, Kendal Weger, Troy Weger, Cody Pieper, Joseph Post and Colton Pieper, one great grandson, Henry Post, and one sister, Shirley Amis of Clinton, MS. She was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Hobbs and one sister, Patricia Ingram.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:15 AM, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church, 12 E. Hanover Street, Bonneauville, PA. A viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 66 East Hanover Street, Bonneauville, PA. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Penn-Mar, 10709 Susquehanna Trail, Glen Rock, PA 17327.
Memories & condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019