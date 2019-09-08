|
|
Mary Ruth Utz
Hanover - Mary Ruth Utz, 93, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Hanover Hall Nursing Home, Hanover, PA with her loving family by her side.
Born October 12, 1925, in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Willis Brown and Beatrice (Moul) Brown. Mary was the loving wife of the late Kenneth Levi Utz who passed away April 14, 1985.
Mary was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Hanover, PA. She was the former treasurer of the Loyalty Sunday School Class, a member of the W.E.L.C.A. group, and a volunteer for vacation bible school for many years.
Mary was a 1944 graduate of Eichelberger High School, Hanover, PA. She retired from Hanover Wire Cloth, where she worked as a loom operator.
Mary loved going on bus trips, shopping, and especially spending time with and caring for her family.
Mary is survived by her children, Diana M. Altland and husband Marlin of Hanover, PA, Beverly Y. Stevens of Spring Grove, PA, Barry L. Utz, Sr. and wife Missie of Hanover, PA, Gene E. Utz and wife Theresa of New Oxford, PA, and Cathy A. Utz and fiancé Keith Trimmer of Mt. Wolf, PA; seven grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one sister, Nadine Good of VA. She was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Richard Stevens; three great-grandchildren, Autumn Utz, Shawn Jarvis, and Kenneth Utz; two brothers, Harry Brown and Earl Brown; and three sisters, Pearl Brown, Emma Luckenbaugh, and Janet Strausbaugh.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Mary will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut Street, Hanover, PA, with the Rev. Kathryn A. Schroeder officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery. Viewings and times to share memories with the family will be held from 6:00-8:00PM, Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc. 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, and from 10:00-11:00AM, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut Street, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 8, 2019